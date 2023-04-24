Family demands justice for man whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death

Thirty-two-year-old Katlego Mpholo's body was confirmed to be left behind in convicted rapist and murder Thabo Bester's prison cell, who faked burning to death in it to flee the Mangaung Prison in May 2022.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Relatives of the man whose body was left in the wake of a mysterious fire in Thabo Bester's prison cell said they were inconsolable over the way his body was handled.

It was confirmed that 32-year-old Katlego Mpholo's body was left behind and not Bester's, who faked his death to escape the Mangaung Prison.

Mpholo's family searched mortuaries and hospitals in Bloemfontein for any sign of their son until his mother was asked to do a DNA test last week that confirmed the worst.

An autopsy report in March showed that Mpholo died due to blunt force trauma to the head and was already dead before his body was placed inside Bester's cell and set alight.

Clinging to the last photograph she had of her grandson, Matsietsi Ralilateng, said there was more to this story than what they were told by the police.

“I don’t even know if they killed him or if it was God’s doing or if he died because of the wound, but they still used his lifeless body to make money. They burnt him, they burnt him in that cell – the same cell meant for atrocious people, people who committed the most despicable crimes.”

She said while the search for Mpholo's body was over, they had no closure.

“They need to be punished, to feel the same pain we’re currently feeling. This pain will never end, it is a wound.”

The family did not yet see Mpholo's body, meaning they were unable to lay him to rest.

WATCH: 'I say these people need to be punished' - Mpholo family on Thabo Bester saga