Eldorado Park residents left in dark after substation trips

The residents of Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg have been left without power due to a power flash at the substation on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents around Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, have been left in the dark again this week after a power flash at a substation on Sunday night.

#OutageUpdate #CityPowerUpdate #RegionG

The City Power team has assessed the extend of the damage at the Eldorado Park Substation where

an outage was caused by a flash over on Sunday night. The team found that the cause of the outage was damage to the high voltage incomer… pic.twitter.com/BxjDoGYaub ' @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) April 24, 2023

Joburg City Power said that technicians had been on site after receiving reports of the station tripping.

The utility said that customers in Eldorado Park, and the Devland flats could expect no power throughout the day.

The cause of the transformer flash is still being investigated and no estimated time of restoration has been given yet.

City Power's Isaac Mangena: "Our teams are basically going to be investigating. It affects customers in Eldorado Park, Lenasia Ext. 3 - 13, Nancefield, Bushkoppies, Slovo, Klipspruit West, Kliptown Proper, among others. We are working on several options including back feeding some of the customers."