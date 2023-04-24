Details emerge of man whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death

This weekend, police confirmed that after matching DNA tests with his parents, the burnt body in Bester’s cell was indeed that of 31-year-old Tembisa resident, Katlego Mpholo.

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Tembisa is still searching for answers around the death of Katlego Mpholo, whose body was used to fake the death of convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester.

In May last year, the body of Mpholo was somehow smuggled into the Mangaung prison and into Bester’s cell where it was burnt beyond recognition in a planned fire.

The fire was a distraction for Bester to escape from prison.

Katlego Mpholo junior was violently killed way before his body was smuggled into Mangaung prison.

Police Minister Bheki Cele gave more details about Mpholo's death at a press briefing earlier this month.

"It does look like a very blunt kind of instrument was used to hit that person, that is why the police at the present moment are investigating a case of murder."

At the time, Cele referred to Mpholo as "the body" since his identity was not known.

But Thabo Bester’s prison escape was not a victimless crime.

Mpholo was not a sub-plot to this ever-unfolding story, he was a son to parents who have been praying for his safe return home for about a year.

He was a father to two children, a boy who just turned three-years-old and a girl who is turning four next month.

He was a Bloemfontein Celtic supporter, his favourite car was the BMW Gusheshe Alpina and he was a loving partner to Thando Boleme, who he referred to as his queen in many of his Facebook posts.

Over the course of Monday, Eyewitness News is hoping to speak to relatives and friends of Mpholo about who the kind of person he was, what his dreams and aspiration was before his path fatally crossed that of Bester and his alleged accomplices.

WATCH: 'I say these people need to be punished' - Mpholo family on Thabo Bester saga