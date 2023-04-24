DA must put aside differences to help achieve common goal in Joburg - ActionSA

They have called on the DA to return to the negotiating table after the party revealed that it would no longer form part of a coalition that involved the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties formerly in coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) expressed their disappointment at what they called the lack of commitment from the DA to oppose the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leadership in the City of Joburg.

The multiparty coalition was formed to unseat the ANC and EFF in Joburg and comes ahead of the 2024 provincial and national elections.

They have called on the DA to return to the negotiating table after the party revealed that it would no longer form part of a coalition that involved the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Their withdrawal comes a day before the coalition's plan to remove Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and Speaker Colleen Makhubele through motions of no confidence.

The parties said that that the DA needed to put aside their differences to help achieve their common goal.

ActionDA's Michael Beaumont: "The broader national project of aligning the opposition to provide that alternative to what the DA itself has called the doomsday scenario of the ANC and EFF in 2024. What credibility can that idea have if the very first opportunity to remove an actual and not a theoretical ANC and EFF government is passed up upon so quickly on the biggest local government platform in South Africa?"