Bester, Magudumana’s mansion back on the rental market for R75k per month

The mansion in Hyde Park that was allegedly used as a hideout for Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana is back on the renting market.

JOHANNESBURG - The luxury Hyde Park mansion were convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana were allegedly hiding in is back on the renting market.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion is available for rental at the price of R75,000 per month.

It's established that after Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, he lived at the mansion for a couple of months.

The luxury Hyde Park mansion is described on the private property website as a cutting-edge approach to a traditional style.

It sits on a land area of 3,000 square meters, with vaulted ceilings and a French provincial living room style.

Listing agent, Bruce Patcha of Patcha Properties said it was not his company that leased the property to Bester and Magudumana.

He said they were roped in recently to assist in finding a tenant.

“I have taken about three or four people there that are interested but no takers.”

Patcha said the recent history of the mansion has not turned potential tenants away as it usually takes two or three months to lease a place that is going for that price.