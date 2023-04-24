ActionSA calls on DA to rejoin former coalition partners to remove Joburg's Amad

Political parties that were in a coalition with DA are calling on the party to put their difference aside and work together to ensure the removal of Johannesburg Mayor, Thapelo Amad.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties formerly in a coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) have called on the party to reconsider joining them after its leader John Steenhuisen said they would not participate in any coalition that involves the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The multiparty coalition was formed in opposition to the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) but lost power earlier this year after the DA refused to work with the PA.

It said that it had plans to remove Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad through a motion of no confidence on Tuesday.

However, the coalition has noted the DA's comment not to participate in coalitions that involve the PA.

They said that the DA could not pass up this opportunity to remove the ANC-EFF leadership from Joburg.

ActionSA's Michael Beaumont: “ActionSA, the IFP and the African Christian Democratic Party call upon the DA to do the right thing and to come to the table and ensure that past differences are put aside in the interest of the residents who are looking for change in their city and in their country ahead of the all-important national and provincial elections.”

He said that the coalition believed that Joburg had an urgent need for a new mayor.

“The level of Johannesburg where residents continue to have to compromise for coalition deals between the ANC and the EFF that have given mayors with one seat and lack of a vision capable of dealing with the complex challenges that is effectively Johannesburg today.”