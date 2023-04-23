Western Cape Disaster Management issues caution as stormy weather continues

Disaster management teams remain on standby as cold, rainy and windy weather persists.

CAPE TOWN - While no incidents have been reported as a result of inclement weather in the Mother City, the Western Cape government on Sunday urged the public to be on high alert.

Disaster management teams from the city and province remain on standby as cold, rainy weather persists.

Rain is forecast to continue until Monday morning.

"We urge the public to stay away from any flowing water, any flood areas," said Western Cape Disaster Management chief director Colin Deiner.

"If you don't have to travel somewhere please don't try and limit your travel. Please don't try and attempt to go through any flooded road, it doesn't take much for a car to be lifted by a side way stream."