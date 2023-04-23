Upington solar power complex lauded for positive social impact

Scatec Solar in 2020 connected the 258-megawatt solar photovoltaic complex, which consists of three plants, to the national grid, and employs 69 workers at the sites.

UPINGTON - The Upington solar power complex was lauded for its positive social impact on surrounding communities.

Scatec Solar in 2020 connected the 258-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) complex to the national grid.

Delegates, including Norway’s minister of International Development, Anne Tvinnereim, on Friday visited the plant for an update on operations and the social impact.

The Upington solar power complex consists of three solar PV plants: Dyasons Klip 1 & 2, and the Sirius plant.

Plant operations and maintenance manager Sazi Ramoekipa said he initially started as a general worker at Scatec's Dreunberg solar power plant in Eastern Cape.

"I then got promoted again within Scatec, and then that is when I assumed the position of O&M manager at the round 4 plants, and I’ve been here on the round 4 plants since January 2022."

Ramoekipa, a mechanical engineer, said the social impact of the plant was also important, besides the technical aspects of generating renewable energy.

"That's what keeps me going. I see myself as a beacon of hope to the people in my community. That, for me, I find more exciting. More than anything else, other than the technical things that we do, are the contributions that we're making to the communities involved in these projects."

Sixty-nine workers are currently employed at the three sites, collectively.