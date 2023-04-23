Stage 4 load shedding kicks in after generation capacity boost
From Monday at 5pm, power cuts will be reduced to stage three.
JOHANNESBURG - Stage four load shedding is set to begin from four o'clock until Monday morning.
Eskom said rolling power cuts would be de-escalated due to an improvement in generation capacity.
Power cuts will remain at stage four during in the evenings, and decrease to stage three daily - until any significant changes occur, said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.
Sunday, 23 April 2023:
Sunday, 23 April 2023:
Due to a slight improvement in the available generation capacity, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Monday followed by Stage 3 loadshedding from 05:00 to 16:00. This pattern of Stage 3…
Evening Peak 22/04/2023 (18:25)' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 23, 2023
Eskom Availability: 26 306 MW
Load shedding:3913 MW
Total demand: 29 215 MW
-Number of OCGT's and GT’s Utilised: 12
-Renewable Gen: 1565MW
-IPP Availability (Dispatchable): 1014MW
-RES: Wind:1241 MW, CSP:258MW,PV: 66MW
-Demand incl:…