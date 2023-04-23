Stage 4 load shedding kicks in after generation capacity boost

From Monday at 5pm, power cuts will be reduced to stage three.

JOHANNESBURG - Stage four load shedding is set to begin from four o'clock until Monday morning.

Eskom said rolling power cuts would be de-escalated due to an improvement in generation capacity.

Power cuts will remain at stage four during in the evenings, and decrease to stage three daily - until any significant changes occur, said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.

