Go

Stage 4 load shedding kicks in after generation capacity boost

From Monday at 5pm, power cuts will be reduced to stage three.

FILE: A general view of parts of Hillbrow, Johannesburg submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP
FILE: A general view of parts of Hillbrow, Johannesburg submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP
23 April 2023 17:14

JOHANNESBURG - Stage four load shedding is set to begin from four o'clock until Monday morning.

Eskom said rolling power cuts would be de-escalated due to an improvement in generation capacity.

From Monday at 5pm, power cuts will be reduced to stage three.

Power cuts will remain at stage four during in the evenings, and decrease to stage three daily - until any significant changes occur, said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA