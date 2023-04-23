'She was queen-like' - The first ever Miriam Makeba Memorial Lecture

Makeba - dubbed "Mama Africa" and affectionately known as "Mazi", was a renowned musician who played a significant role in the industry during the apartheid era.

JOHANNESBURG - Music legends Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse and Abigail Kubeka have described Miriam Makeba as a strong woman, who paved the way for them and the local music industry at large.

The pair was speaking at the first-ever Miriam Makeba Memorial Lecture at the University of South Africa in Pretoria on Sunday.

She died in 2008 at the age of 76.

Kubeka said the lecture had been emotional for her, saying she is who she is because of Makeba.

"It's an honour, a privilege for me to be here today because I'm standing on the shoulders of a mighty woman."

Mabuse shared some fond memories of Makeba with the audience.

"I met Mazi and Hugh [Masekela] when we did a concert in Lesotho. That was our first encounter. It was incredible. This lady who was regal, she was queen-like and everybody was marvelling at her. We were all star-struck."

Delivering the lecture, minister in the presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said today's youth should take advantage of the educational opportunities provided to them because people like Makeba fought hard to achieve them.

She said reaching a point where most people have access to free education in the country was not easy.

"Obviously today, young people, through Mazi and others' efforts, have access to education, whether you are poor or rich, and we musn't squander those opportunities.

The lecture was hosted by the Thabo Mbeki School of Public and International Affairs in honor of the music legend.