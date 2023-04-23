Sanco demanding answers from KZN education dept over food parcel 'blunder'

The civic organisation said they demanded answers over what they called a monumental blunder, after the main contractor appointed to supply food to thousands of KZN schools failed to do so.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has disputed claims by the KwaZulu-Natal department of education that 90% of schools have received food parcels.

This follows reports last week that the main contractor appointed to supply food to more than 5,000 schools across the province had failed to do so.

On Saturday, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube ordered a full-scale investigation into the rollout of the national school nutrition programme.

The province’s education department is expected to answer questions over how one main contractor was awarded a tender to supply schools in the province with food, but failed to do so.

SANCO provincial secretary Richard Mkhungo said they would demand answers from MEC Mbali Frazer over the monumental blunder.

The premier’s office said the outcomes of the investigation were expected to be made public in the coming days.