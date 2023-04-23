Ramokgopa: 12,500 MW to be added to the grid in 18 months

The minister conceded load shedding would not be eradicated by December, but outlined part of his plan to de-escalate rolling power cuts in the next 18 months.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said he expected 12,500 megawatts of power to be added to the grid in the next 18 months.

Briefing the media during the ANC national executive committee meeting in Boksburg on Saturday, the minister conceded load shedding would not be eradicated by December.



He outlined part of his plan to de-escalate rolling power cuts in the next 18 months.

Ramokgopa said one of the interventions would be to protect national key points from power cuts.

He said the process to assess key points will begin in seven days time.