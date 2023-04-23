Herman Mashaba to visit families of murdered Soweto boys

The mutilated bodies of two boys, aged five and six, were found between White City and Rockville on Thursday after they were reported missing the previous day.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was expected to visit the families of the two boys who were found brutally murdered in Soweto last week.

The mutilated bodies of the children, aged five and six, were found between White City and Rockville on Thursday.

They were reported missing the day before.

Mashaba will be joined by ActionSA provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni, former City of Johannesburg public safety MMC David Tembe, and the party's regional chairperson, Emma More.

"Mashaba, who has a long-standing relationship with the community of White City, is a close friend with the families' spokesperson, and will visit the families to pay his respects," said party spokesperson James de Villiers.