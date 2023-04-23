Gift of the Givers negotiator to meet with intermediary in bid to free paramedic

Gerco van Deventer, who is currently being held captive by Al-Qaeda in Mali, was initially kidnapped in Libya in 2017 - but a meeting with Gift of the Givers' hostage negotiator could prove fruitful.

CAPE TOWN – There has been a development involving kidnapped South African Gerco van Deventer, after a hostage negotiator received a request to meet with someone who says they know him.

Van Deventer is currently being held captive by Al-Qaeda in Mali, after initially being captured in Libya in 2017.

Gift of the Givers’ hostage negotiator Mohamed Yagya Diko was sent to Mali to arrange Van Deventer's safe return to his wife and children in Swellendam, Western Cape.

READ:

The NGO’s founder Imtiaz Sooliman said they hoped to make some progress when Diko meets with the intermediary.

"Mohamed Yagya Diko received a call yesterday [Saturday] from somebody who says he knows Gerco, has more details about him, and would like to meet today.

"We are waiting to see if that meeting materialises sometime today, and then we plan the next step of action,” Sooliman said.