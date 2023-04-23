Former FS Premier Beatrice Marshoff laid to rest in official state funeral

The 66-year-old was a revered leader, having served in several government structures during her career.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The official state funeral service of the former Premier of the Free State, Beatrice Marshoff, is expected to take place on Sunday morning.

Marshoff died at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital last weekend.

READ:

The 66-year-old was a revered leader, having served in several government structures during her career.

Marshoff was one of four women premiers to govern in the Free State, serving her term from 2004 to 2009.

She was described as a humble and selfless leader who was committed to the cause of the people.

Her resignation in 2009 allowed Ace Magashule to take over the province.

While her legacy of service to government was celebrated, it was Marshoff’s ethical leadership and unwavering stance against corruption and maladministration that shaped her premiership.