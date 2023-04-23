Eskom wage talks: Disruptions could deepen power crisis, warns Ramokgopa

Numsa and Solidarity on Friday rejected Eskom's wage offer of 3.75%, significantly lower than their 15% demand.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says it's not his ministry's role to engage in wage talks between Eskom and its employees, as that is handled by the utility's executive.

Ramokgopa was addressing the media on Saturday at the African National Congress’ (ANC) National Executive Committee meeting in Boksburg.

His sentiments follow the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Solidarity's rejection of the 3.75% wage offer during talks on Friday.

While Ramokgopa said his ministry was not involved in the negotiations, he acknowledged that any disruptions could exacerbate the power crisis.

The unions are demanding a 15% wage increase, a housing allowance of over R1, 000, and an 80% contribution to medical aid by Eskom.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explained why the wage offer was rejected.

"Eskom has tabled an offer of 3.75% wage increase. Eskom has rejected our demands, and further said that the conditions of services must remain unchanged. All the three unions have rejected Eskom's offer of 3.75% because the offer is below the inflation rate of 7.1%."