EFF Ekurhuleni councillor Koketso Mojatau killed in suspected hijacking

Koketso Mojatau, the City of Ekurhuleni's former deputy chairperson and a longstanding EFF member, was killed early on Sunday morning.

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regional deputy chairperson and councillor in Ekurhuleni, Koketso Mojatau. Picture: Twitter/@EkurhuleniE
23 April 2023 15:10

JOHANNESBURG – A former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regional deputy chairperson and councillor in Ekurhuleni has died.

The party said Koketso Mojatau was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning, in what is believed to be a hijacking.

Mojapelo was a long-standing member of the EFF, serving as a regional deputy chairperson in the city for over three years.

The party passed its condolences to his family, friends, and fellow politicians.

