EFF Ekurhuleni councillor Koketso Mojatau killed in suspected hijacking

Koketso Mojatau, the City of Ekurhuleni's former deputy chairperson and a longstanding EFF member, was killed early on Sunday morning.

The party said Koketso Mojatau was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning, in what is believed to be a hijacking.

The EFF in @EkurhuleniE is mourning the passing of the former regional Chairperson and PR Councilor Fighter @koketsomojatau .We send our heartfelt Condolences to the family,friends and fighters. pic.twitter.com/1fVSEwT2DE ' EFF EKURHULENI REGION (@EkurhuleniE) April 23, 2023

Mojapelo was a long-standing member of the EFF, serving as a regional deputy chairperson in the city for over three years.

The party passed its condolences to his family, friends, and fellow politicians.