Cockroach infestations lead to unlawful use of pesticides - Croplife SA

JOHANNESBURG - The recent surge of cockroach infestations across the country has led to the unlawful use of pesticides that are not registered to be used indoors, CropLife SA has said.

The non-profit industry association said there has been a pandemic-like outbreak of cockroach infestations in the country, with many households, retail stores and the hospitality industry seeing an increase in these pests.

CropLife SA said the humid and wet weather contributed to the increase in cockroaches, along with unhygienic conditions that prevail in the country.

It has urged South Africans not to buy unlabelled pesticides from social media or street vendors.

These products were likely to pose a severe hazard and risk to people when used indoors, it said.

The association warned while cockroaches posed a significant challenge, it did not warrant unlawful activities.