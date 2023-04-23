Bester's brazen escape has tainted Free State's image - Premier Mxolisi Dukwana

Katlego Bereng's body was identified through DNA testing. He was a Bloemfontein resident, Dukwana said.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana on Sunday confirmed that the charred body that was found in Thabo Bester's cell belonged to a Bloemfontein resident.

Katlego Bereng's body was identified through DNA testing.

Delivering the keynote address at the state funeral of former premier Beatrice Marshoff, Dukwana weighed in on the Bester saga.

He told mourners the brazen escape of the convicted rapist and murderer had tainted the image of the province.

"What is also very difficult to know is that the body that also was burned was also from this province, from this area, so I think there is a message that is sent to us that we must heed and learn from what is going through in the province," Dukwana said.

Last month, correctional services revealed that an autopsy report showed that the deceased succumbed to blunt force trauma to the head and was already dead before the fire in the cell.

It is understood Bereng was reported missing last April, shortly before Bester escaped with the help of others, who allegedly burned the body and made it look like the so-called Facebook rapist and killer had died in his cell.