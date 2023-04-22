Two Eskom employees and truck driver nabbed for alleged fuel theft

"The theft of heavy fuel oil is a highly organised criminal activity and syndicates involved are being enriched through the proceeds derived from the illicit trade of the stolen products," said Eskom's interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Eskom employees and a truck driver were arrested at the Kendal Power station in Mpumalanga for the alleged theft of R300,000 worth of heavy fuel oil (HFO), the utility said.

Eskom said earlier this month, police found the truck driver with a tanker full of oil, while he had a receipt confirming its delivery. However, upon re-weighing the tanker, it was discovered that only some of the fuel was offloaded, instead of the full consignment.

The driver is currently out on bail.

Earlier this week, two Eskom plant operators linked to the matter were also arrested.

The utility has been plagued by theft in Mpumalanga, with several arrests recorded for the theft of coal.

"The theft of HFO is a highly organised criminal activity and syndicates involved are being enriched through the proceeds derived from the illicit trade of the stolen products," said Eskom's interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena.

"Eskom continues to lose billions of rands due to the misappropriation and adulteration of these critical commodities, which directly affects production."

The two suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.