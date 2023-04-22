SA govt failing as killings continue unabated - Amnesty International

The NGO lamented several murders that happened throughout the week, pleading for the government and the police to take urgent action to protect South Africans' right to life.

CAPE TOWN - Amnesty International South Africa said that the government was failing in its constitutional duty, after several people were murdered across the country throughout the week.

Earlier in the week, community activist Loyiso Nkohla was fatally shot in Philippi.

The organisation also condemned the brutal killing of ten family members in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

Amnesty International's spokesperson, Mienke Steytler, said the South African Police Service (Saps) must take action to protect people's rights to life.

"The government continues to fail in its Constitutional mandate to create a safe environment for all. The rights to life and security of the person enshrined in the Constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights are violated daily and it must stop.

“The impunity with which killings are carried out is exacerbating the situation, and urgent action is needed from the government."