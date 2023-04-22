Refugee evictions 'not a matter of preference', says Tshwane mayor Brink

On Friday, police executed an eviction notice from the Pretoria High Court on over 100 foreign nations camped outside the UN office, following an application by the City of Tshwane.

TSHWANE - Tshwane’s executive mayor, Cilliers Brink, said the city had a duty to enforce its bylaws after over 100 hundred asylum seekers were forcibly evicte d from outside the United Nations office in Pretoria on Friday.

The evictions were a result of a court notice issued by the Pretoria High Court, after an application by the City of Tshwane.

In court papers, the city argued that structures built on the pavements of the UN Offices were a contravention of the city's bylaws.

Brink said the city needed to make sure the area was safe for all residents and businesses within the Waterkloof area.

"Unfortunately, it is not a matter of preference. There is accommodation for asylum seekers and if it is the quality of the accommodation that is the concern that is a separate issue, but at the same time, the City of Tshwane has to apply the laws of the country, and we have to make sure there is law and order. We have to make sure our resources are properly managed."

Meanwhile, Lawyers for Human Rights said it would be monitoring the conditions that evicted asylum seekers would be kept under at the Lindela Repatriation Centre.

Many of the people evacuated were relocated to Lindela, while others refused to go to the centre, citing terrible conditions.

Attorney for Lawyers for Human Rights, Deborah Raduba said the people that were evicted from outside the UN office were a mixture of refugees and asylum seekers.

"Asylum seekers are people who are in the asylum seeker process to be recognised as refugees in South Africa, so some people's applications are still pending, and some people have already been recognised as refugees."

Raduba said the organisation believed the Lindela Centre was a detention facility with a bad reputation for the treatment of foreign nationals.

“We are just going to make sure that wherever they end up, including children, that their rights are being recognised and we are going to do every effort that we can to make sure their human dignity is respected and restored."

The organisation said it would also be providing assistance to the people that were arrested during the evictions.