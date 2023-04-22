Political parties call for task team to investigate murder of 2 Soweto boys

The bodies of the children, aged five and six, were discovered in the area on Thursday, after they were reported missing on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties called for the police to establish a task team of experienced officers to investigate the murder of two boys in Soweto.

The bodies of the children, aged five and six, were discovered in the area on Thursday, after they were reported missing the day before.

One of the bodies was found in White City, while the other was discovered in Rockville.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) urged police to put high-ranking officers on the case in order to find the perpetrators.

The party said the two families deserve justice.

Sharing the same sentiments, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said that the country should do better in handling kidnapping cases.

The DA’s Crezane Bosch said the kidnapping cases were alarming.

“In the last quarter, there were 558 kidnapping cases alone, with about 300 of those ending up in murders, and these dockets are not finalised because the stations are severely under-resourced."