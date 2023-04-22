Muslims across SA celebrate Eid al-Fitr

In Cape Town, which is home to the country's largest Muslim population, friends and families gathered to enjoy culinary feasts, as well as exchange gifts.

CAPE TOWN - Eid al-Fitr festivities kicked off in South Africa on Saturday following the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In Cape Town, which is home to the country's largest Muslim population, friends and families gathered to enjoy culinary feasts, as well as to exchange gifts.

Each year, the Crescent Observer's Society, more commonly known as the moon watchers, gathers with hundreds of Muslim families at Three Anchor Bay in Sea Point for prayer and to watch out for the moon.

"In terms of cultural events throughout Cape Town, this is one of the major events where you will find so many Muslims flocking towards Three Anchor Bay to be able to sight the moon, whether it's sighted or not, the atmosphere is electric," said the society's Shaykh Safwaan Sasman.