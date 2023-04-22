E-hailing Partners Council: Better measures needed to ensure safety of drivers

The council's Pule Mvelase said while the apps were focused on ensuring the safety of passengers, there were no measures in place to protect drivers from potential criminals.

JOHANNESBURG - The E-hailing Partners Council has urged transportation services such as Uber and Bolt to improve the system they use to vet customers, to decrease the dangers drivers are exposed to.

The council has raised concern over the safety of drivers, saying criminals are using e-hailing apps to target drivers and rob them of their vehicles.

The comments come after a protest by drivers earlier this week over the murder of 28-year-old Bolt driver Euston Mnguni.

Mnguni was killed during a hijacking in Midrand last month. The gunmen posed as customers, and fled with the car after the shooting.

The University of Johannesburg Law graduate's murder put a spotlight on the dangers drivers are exposed to daily.

The council's Pule Mvelase said while the apps were focused on ensuring the safety of passengers, there were no measures in place to protect drivers from potential criminals.

"You don't know who Sonto or Rufus is. You just go there and then that's it. They get a sim card, they open up a profile, they get fake Facebook accounts and then link it, and then that's it."

Mvelase added that taking people's personal information such as ID numbers would help assist the companies trace perpetrators, should drivers get hurt during a ride.

STRUGGLING WITH COST OF LIVING

The council also council said drivers were finding it harder to get by with increasing operational costs.

The comment follows reports that the standard of e-hailing services such as Uber might be dropping.

The council said while living costs have gone up, the price of rides remained the same, and in some instances decreased.

It said while drivers tend to pocket 75% of what passengers spend per trip, they are left with a lot less after operational costs are factored in.

"We have to pay for fuel, maintenance of the vehicle, the cleaning of the vehicle...we have cars running on the roads unserviced," Mvelase said.