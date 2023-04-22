CoCT sets aside R40m to help fight vandalism of energy infrastructure

The city claims that the destruction of critical energy infrastructure, on top of load shedding, makes an already bad situation worse.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has set aside R40 million to help fight the vandalism of its energy infrastructure.

The metro claims that vandalism of its infrastructure leaves communities vulnerable and without electricity.

City mayoral committee member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen said this act of criminal conduct has exacerbated already intense load shedding schedules.

"The R40 million allocation is to support law enforcement deployment, enhance security at key points, and increase monitoring. This doesn't include the millions of rands required to fix vandalised infrastructure."

Van Reenen added that vandalism of infrastructure was one of the most notable challenges faced by Cape Town residents.

She said R5 000 would be awarded to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of perpetrators.