Action Society says proposed GBV council a waste of money

CAPE TOWN - Action Society said it would be opposing the establishment of a gender-based violence (GBV) council by the Ministry of Women, Children, and Persons with Disabilities.

The civil rights group said the ministry is on a path to more wasteful expenditure.

The ministry introduced the bill for the establishment of the council in Parliament late last year.

Parliament's portfolio committee on Women, Children, and Persons with Disabilities has since invited public comment on the bill.

Action Society said there was already a national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide in place, and that a national task team on GBV should be enough to tackle the scourge.

It said while government was setting up all the structures, 11 women, on average, were dying in GBV-related incidents every day and 48 women were, on average, being severely assaulted daily in South Africa.