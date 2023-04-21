Weekend load shedding: Eskom to implement alternating Stage 3 and Stage 4

The power utility cited generation capacity for the latest bout of power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans will have to brave Stage 6 load shedding until 5am on Saturday.

So said Eskom in a statement issued on Friday afternoon.

Thereafter, said the utility, Stage 3 load shedding would take effect from 5am until 4pm on Saturday.

And Stage 4 load shedding would be implemented from 4pm on Saturday until 5am on Sunday.

“This cycle will be repeated on Sunday until 05:00 on Monday morning. These load shedding stages may change at short notice.

“Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur,” said Eskom.

“The delays in returning a unit to service at Kriel and two units at Tutuka Power Stations have contributed to the capacity constraints.”