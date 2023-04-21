'We try and stay indoors as much as possible': SA couple trapped in Sudan

South African, Pierre Rossouw, who is in Sudan with his wife, Charmaine said amid calls for a ceasefire, "we had probably one of the heaviest nights of shelling, heavy machine gun fire".

CAPE TOWN - Another call for a ceasefire in Sudan appears to have fallen on deaf ears.

Paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) made another plea to Sudanese armed forces to lay down arms on the eve of Eid al-Fitr - which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The paramilitary group and the Sudanese army have clashed in the capital and other parts of the country after disagreements between the country's military general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the head of the RSF, Hamdan Dagalo.

They're at odds over the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army - a key condition for a final deal at bringing peace since the 2021 coup.

South African Pierre Rossouw, who has been trapped in Sudan with his wife, Charmaine said there has been no end to the warfare in the nation's capital, Khartoum.

"It's actually ironic. There's a ceasefire supposed to start at 6 o'clock last [Thursday] evening, and we had probably one of the heaviest nights of shelling, heavy machine gun fire."

Rossouw said while they wait to be evacuated, they are doing what they can to survive.

"We try and stay indoors as much as possible but when we do go out, you know when there's a lull in the fighting we would just go see if we can find something. There has been reports of some of the forces shooting at civilians."