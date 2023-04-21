WC SAPS yet to respond to claims it bungled arrest of Ocean View murder suspects

Two suspects alleged to be involved in the shooting of six people in Ocean View were released. The Simon's Town Magistrates Court struck the case of the roll, accusing the police of delaying the suspects’ court appearance.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape police are yet to respond to our request for comment around claims that its members allegedly bungled the arrest of two suspects.

Eyewitness News reached out to the SAPS in the province after two suspects alleged to be involved in the shooting of six people in Ocean View were released.

This week, the Simon's Town Magistrates Court struck the case of the roll, accusing the police of delaying the suspects’ court appearance.

According to NPA, the court said that the accused were supposed to be brought to the court within 48 hours after their arrest.

Criminal lawyer, William Booth, said that the police could still rearrest the suspects but that process was more complicated.

"What they would have to do now is to apply through the public prosecutor for a warrant of arrest so the police would have to approach the prosecutor, who then in writing has to apply to a magistrate. Obviously, that will be another magistrate than the one who dealt with this matter to have the suspects arrested."