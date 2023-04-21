WC SAPS denies bungling Ocean View shooting arrests, says due process followed

Earlier this week, the Simon’s Town Magistrates Court struck the two suspects' case from the court roll and released them, accusing the police of delaying the suspects’ court appearance.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police defended their arrest of two suspects in connection with a mass shooting in Ocean View.

Six people were killed at a home on Neptune Lane last week.

Earlier this week, the Simon’s Town Magistrates Court struck the duo’s case from the court roll and released them.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the pair wasn’t brought before the court within the necessary 48-hour period after the arrest.

Police spokesperson, Andre Traut, insisted that they followed the law to the book in their investigations into the matter.

"Due process in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act was followed by South African Police Service (Saps) to ensure that the two suspects were brought before the court in time to face charges of murder.

"The case is still under investigation and our detectives are hard at work to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book,” Traut added.