Two suspects arrested for Pietermaritzburg mass killing, says Cele

Police said that the two gunmen entered a house on Thursday night and ambushed the family, shooting dead seven women and three men.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects have been arrested and one of them has been shot in connection with the mass murder of 10 family members in Pietermaritzburg.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed the arrests and shooting while assessing the crime scene.



Cele, alongside the national police commissioner Fanie Masemola arrived in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning to oversee investigations.

This is the second mass shooting to take place in the province this week.