Soweto residents say load shedding has made them vulnerable to criminals

One member of the community policing forum said that criminals were making the most of South Africa’s power crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Soweto said that the frequency of load shedding had left them vulnerable, with criminals using the shroud of darkness to terrorise them.

Community members of White City in Soweto told Eyewitness News that the search for two boys who were kidnapped and murdered was made all the more difficult due to the relentless power cuts.

The bodies of the two children aged five and six were found in separate locations after they were reported missing the day before. One was located in White City, while the other was found later in Rockville.

#SowetoMurders Residents of White City detail how the lack of police visibility and loadshedding has plagued the community. pic.twitter.com/sBPkNM8YCn ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2023

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the grieving families of the two boys (aged 5 and 6) who were allegedly kidnapped and murdered in Soweto. #SowetoMurders pic.twitter.com/uM7edZFwy6 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2023

The community of White City in Soweto said that they began the search for the missing two boys on Wednesday evening but as load shedding hit, cutting off power to streetlights and darkening the densely populated area, the search for the whereabouts of the young boys was called off.

"We find people carrying knives, even people holding shovels. You find a child playing outside, 'why are you playing outside? No, it's dark inside.'"

Speaking to residents on Thursday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi acknowledged that criminals were keeping a close eye on load shedding schedules.

"This thing is unbearable, it's causing problems, it's causing misery, it's causing pain in our communities because criminals now even know the timelines of when this electricity is moving. If you can't end load shedding, that's end of all of us."

One resident told Eyewitness News that there was no telling what could have happened to the boys during those prolonged hours of darkness.

'THE RULE OF LAW MUST PREVAIL'

Premier Lesufi, in the meantime, has called for calm and restraint in the wake of the grim discovery of the two murdered boys.

He pleaded with residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

At the mercy of criminals and overrun by crime, residents said that they feel let down and neglected by those in power.

By nightfall, residents in Soweto gathered and marched in the unlit streets of White City in unity some crying, others angered by the senseless loss.

"We are traumatised, we are devastated. I don't know what to do."

One man said that if only the police had responded sooner when the boys were reported missing the day before.

"We spent about two hours searching for those children but they were only found the next morning, which was a school day. It was not supposed to happen if we acted quickly."

Earlier, Lesufi sympathised with the grief-stricken community but pleaded with residents to allow police to do their work.

"The rule of law must prevail, must be protected but I'm very sympathetic to those community members that feel they need to act because it pushes the law enforcement agencies to do their work."

Another five-year-old child was also kidnapped but managed to escape.