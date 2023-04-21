SCA dismisses Afriforum's application to lift ban on SA's apartheid flag

The Equality Court previously ruled that brandishing the old South African flag was equal to hate speech.

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Afriforum's application to have the ban on the public display of the country's old flag overturned.

The court delivered the judgement on Friday, stating that the public display of the flag was tantamount to hate speech and harassment.

Lobby group Afriforum applied to have a 2019 judgement set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal last year, after the Equality Court declared that the flag demonstrates an intention to be hurtful and to incite harm.

The group was taken to court by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, after its display of the flag during protests over farm murders.

"The old South African flag is a form of hate speech under the Equality Act as well as harassment and unfair discrimination. So yes, it has completely confirmed the ruling of Justice Mojapelo's judgement of 2019," said Nelson Mandela Foundation attorney Rupert Candy.