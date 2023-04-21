S. Africans in Sudan unable to get help as diplomatic staff also trapped - Dirco

More than 300 people have been killed and thousands injured since the fighting began almost a week ago between Sudan's army and the para-military Rapid Support Forces.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The International Relations Department said diplomatic staff in Sudan were unable to help South Africans there, as they were also trapped.

More than 300 people have been killed and thousands injured since the fighting began almost a week ago between Sudan's army and the para-military Rapid Support Forces.

The paramilitary group has announced a 72-hour ceasefire following calls from the United Nations (UN) to stop fighting during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

READ MORE:

“As an immediate priority, I appeal for a ceasefire to take place for at least three days marking the Eid al-Fitr celebrations to allow civilians in conflict zones to escape, to seek medical treatment, food and other essential supplies," said UN secretary general Antonio Guterres.

However, despite this, International Relations head of diplomacy, Clayson Monyela said the situation remained highly dangerous.

“The only message we’ve been sending out to South African nationals trapped in Sudan right now is to stay indoors, be safe, and avoid going out because part of the challenge of the current fighting in Sudan is that it involves airstrikes, so it is extremely dangerous.”

He said all routes for evacuation were closed off.

“The airport has been largely destroyed and therefore not operational. You essentially have a no-fly zone because of the airstrikes that are currently going on. No easy answers, very few options but we are on standby, which is why we are calling for an immediate ceasefire.”

South African, Sharon Dreyer, is in Sudan, where she has been working as a teacher.

“Rooms are all occupied, the hotel is very full. We stay five or six people in the room. The three of us who are teachers are not part of UN, which means we’re not under their sponsorship. We had to pay $260 a night, and we’re staying here for three nights.”

She said she managed to flee from an area where she was living near the embassies in Khartoum.

Dreyer said she has been moved to a hotel, but only had three nights' accommodation and doesn't know where she will go next.

Meanwhile, another South African woman stuck in Sudan described some of the horror she was experiencing in the current conflict there.

The young woman from Tshwane, who wants to be known only as "Manda" was there, pleading for any assistance.

"I was in my apartment building on Saturday and heard gunshots in the morning, did not know what was occurring – I had no idea. Suddenly, we just heard gunshots, missiles, and cannons, or what we assume were cannons or bombs."