Petition for Eid power cuts relief has over 16,000 signatures, says Al Jama-ah

The party called on Eskom and President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend the same courtesy of relief that was granted to Christians during Christmas and Easter celebrations to the country’s Muslim population as well.

CAPE TOWN - Political party Al Jama-ah said that a petition calling for some relief from power cuts as Eid preparations begin garnered over 16,000 signatures.

Muslims across the globe are expected to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr at the weekend, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The party's Shameemah Salie said their office was inundated with calls from members of the public, who raised concerns about the impact that Eskom's outages might have on celebrations.

She said their legal team was instructed to speak to Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and Eskom, in a bid to keep the lights on for Eid.

"We implore on Eskom and the president to ensure the lights remain on and the same courtesy provided to those who celebrated Easter and Christmas is given to the Muslims of South Africa."

Meanwhile, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) also wrote to the president and the Minister of Electricity with the same request.