Parts of Joburg south set for prolonged outage due to cable theft - City Power

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said there was a widespread power outage affecting some areas in the south of the metro due to cable theft at its Nancefield substation in Soweto.

Residents in Eldorado Park, Devland, and parts of Lenasia will be left in the dark for a prolonged period on Friday due to trips at three of its substations after vital infrastructure was stolen.

The power utility has been riddled with cable theft that seemed to be getting worse during load shedding when criminals were less likely to be electrocuted.

It said that teams were on site but replacing the stolen cables would take longer than they expected.

“[The cable theft] happened between 2am and 6am, [and] load shedding was happening around that time,” said City Power's Isaac Mangena.

“This affects Thembalihle, Freedom Park, Slovo Park, and even Klipspruit. We are also looking at other options about back-feeding others, especially if this is possible.”