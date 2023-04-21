Nulane trial in the balance as fraud accused ask for dismissal

The high-profile case is linked to a R25 million tender awarded to Nulane Investments to conduct a feasibility study.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nulane trial, where several Gupta associates face fraud and money laundering charges, hangs in the balance as five of the six accused ask the court to dismiss the case.

The Bloemfontein High Court is set to make its decision on the discharge application on Friday morning.

The feasibility study in the Free State’s rural development plan is also believed to have been the precursor to the controversial Estina dairy farm project, where over R200 million of state funds were also siphoned off.

It is make or break for the NPA's case against a handful of people believed to be in on the Gupta's state capture plot which has seen millions of rands in state funds misappropriated.

Businessman and Gupta henchman, Iqbal Sharma, his brother-in-law Dinesh Patel and executive, Ronica Ragavan, previously argued in court that the State had a lack of evidence against them.

Former Free State officials, Peter Thabethe and Limakatso Moorosi, also want the case against them to be dropped - they face additional charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act for allegedly signing off on the contract without following competitive bidding processes.

A Section 174 discharge is granted when an accused is able to prove that the State has failed to make its case.

If the application is successful, the accused would be acquitted, dealing a massive blow to the State's bid to punish those accused of state capture.

The NPA also wants to prosecute Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, in the same matter.

While South African authorities have already failed once to have the siblings extradited from the UAE, a successful Section 174 discharge could see them slip further away.