MRNA tech used for COVID-19 vaccine to also be used for other diseases - Phaahla

The mRNA Technology Transfer Program is set to help with the development of other vaccines, an initiation that will aid in the elimination of contagious diseases in Africa, said the Health Minister.

CAPE TOWN - The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, said the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology used for the development and manufacturing of vaccines was not just focused on staving off COVID-19.

The mRNA Technology Transfer Programme based in Montague Gardens is set to help with the development of other vaccines, as well.

Visiting the lab, the minister said the initiative would benefit Africa more in the elimination of contagious diseases.

"It's a technology which, you know with this experience, can be used also to find and produce vaccines for other older diseases like tuberculosis, like malaria."

Clinical biologist Emile Hendricks said that the mRNA vaccine was still in its early developmental stage.

"We are responsible for basically bringing the technology into Africa using COVID-19 as a proof of concept, showing the world, showing our investor, that we actually can produce the mRNA vaccine.

“We have the capabilities, we have the facilities, we have the knowledge base, we have manufacturing workforce, and then using that as a basis, we will then input other diseases."