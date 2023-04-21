Mbalula cautions against 'territorial battles' over control of energy sector

Briefing the media on Friday on the sidelines of the meeting, Mbalula said Cabinet ministers should focus on the job at hand - which is keeping the lights on.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, warned Cabinet ministers to stop fighting over the control of the energy sector.



Mbalula's comments followed reports that Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was at loggerheads with Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe as well as Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.



At the centre of the disagreements are powers that Ramokgopa should be given in order to execute his mandate to end load shedding.

The ANC’s national executive committee during its sitting this weekend is expected to receive a report from Ramokgopa.

"The president can't allow reports like there is a fallout...there is territorial battle as if this country is leaderless.”

Mbalula said President Cyril Ramaphosa must rein in his ministers and show leadership.

"We expect the president to run his cabinet. Not his Cabinet running itself. If he's got a problem with that, we will have a problem with him."

Mbalula backed calls for Ramokgopa to be given powers in order to deal with load shedding.

"South Africans are not interested about territorial battles. They are interested about what is it that we do to increase generation capacity in the country."