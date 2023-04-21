Mashatile: Govt to review impact of dysfunctional coalitions on service delivery

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that coalition arrangements were getting derailed by endless disupriton and instability which affected service delivery.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that government needed to review coalition governments and how these had become dysfunctional.

He said that coalition arrangements were getting derailed by endless disruption and instability which affected service delivery.

Mashatile was responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday on issues affecting municipalities.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile faced a number of questions from the NCOP on municipal debt and what was being done about coalition governments which had become dysfunctional.

He said that coalitions were hardly ever about the people.

"Some of the coalitions you can say that when those coalitions are set up, it's not really about the people."

He said that they had already started the process of developing a framework to govern coalitions.

"The issue of coalitions is part of the discussion of improving the quality of our democracy. While working towards the dialogue, government will review the negative impact of dysfunctional coalition arrangements and its effect on service delivery."

While coalitions need a stronger framework, Mashatile said that political parties were never forced to join them and did so voluntarily.