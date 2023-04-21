Load shedding hampers Eid celebration preparations

Muslims across the globe are expected to celebrate Eid al-Fitr this coming weekend - marking the end of the holy month of Ramadaan.

CAPE TOWN - The Al Jama-ah party said load shedding during Eid al-Fitr celebrations could seriously compromise festivities on the day.

The party's petition for some relief from power cuts during Eid preparations garnered more than 16,000 signatures.

Muslims across the globe are expected to celebrate Eid al-Fitr this coming weekend - marking the end of the holy month of Ramadaan.

The party's Shameemah Salie said Eskom's outages during Eid raise many concerns, especially for those with small businesses.

"At this stage, many are stressed as preparation for Eid meals and festivities is severely compromised, but more so, many bakers and individuals who cook for Eid as part of their small business have not been able to take orders."

Salie said party officials would on Friday speak to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom to keep the lights on for Eid.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Judicial Council also wrote to the president and the minister of electricity with the same request.