KZN NPA calls for tough stance on drug-related cases

This is after two suspected Durban drug dealers appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday. The pair was nabbed with drugs amounting to over a staggering R1.6 million in their possession.

DURBAN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal said that it must demonstrate its tough stance when comes to drug-related cases.

The State said that they should be denied bail because they were a flight risk.

It's suspected that Kenneth Hind and Mark Herbert were moving out of the premises where they were caught.

There were some changes in the drug bust case on Thursday.

State prosecutor Gayle Greyling took over the matter from Cavin Govender.

During court proceedings, Greying told the court that the State was opposed to bail being granted.

She also cited the seriousness of the charges the duo was facing.

"Considering the amount of youth in this country that is being decimated to the drug trade, the State is of the opinion the a message needs to be sent that the State is not going to tolerate this sort of people being released."

The matter will return to court next month for a bail application.