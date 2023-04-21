Joburg City Power looks for alternative to supply areas affected by cable theft

Cable theft at Nancewood Power Station in Soweto has led to widespread outages affecting Eldorado Park, Devland, Lenasia and surrounding areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power is looking for alternatives to supply areas experiencing electricity outages due to cable theft at the Nancewood Power Station in Soweto.

The incident led to widespread outages, affecting Eldorado Park, Devland, Lenasia and surrounding areas.

The ailing utility has been facing rampant vandalism and theft at its sub-stations across the city

Private and provincial security has been deployed to address criminal activity.

"Vandalism and theft have not only prolonged power outages but have also impacted our inventory. As City Power, we are struggling to secure material to restore infrastructure damaged due to cable theft and vandalism," said Joburg City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

No estimated time of restoration has been provided.