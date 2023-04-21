IN PICS | 'No one will hear our cries': Refugees in Pretoria evicted

Asylum seekers destined for the Lindela Repatriation Centre were evicted after living in makeshift structures outside the UNHRC's offices in Pretoria.

Words by Thabiso Goba. Pictures and video by Jacques Nelles.

PRETORIA - An eviction order granted by the Pretoria High Court to the Tshwane metro has seen over 100 asylum seekers, mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), evicted.

Eyewitness News understands the asylum seekers have been staying outside the offices on Waterkloof Road on and off since 2019.

A policewoman talks to asylum seekers outside the UNHRC offices in Pretoria during their eviction on 21 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Police line up outside the UNHRC offices in Pretoria, ahead of a mass eviction of asylum seekers, on 21 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

A child holds her mother's hand while being evicted outside the UNHRC's offices in Pretoria on 21 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

More than 50 makeshift structures were set to be demolished on Friday, and its occupants were expected to be relocated to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp.

A woman wheels her belongings after being evicted outside the UNHRC's offices in Pretoria on 21 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

A woman holds her packed belongings before the makeshift structure she called home outside the UNHRC offices in Pretoria is demolished, on 21 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

An asylum seeker peers from inside a makeshift structure outside the UNHRC offices in Pretoria. Over 50 makeshift structures were set to be demolished on 21 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

A woman cries after being evicted from living outside the UNHRC offices in Pretoria on 21 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Police work through makeshift structures inhabited by asylum seekers outside the UNHRC offices in Pretoria ahead of their demolishing on 21 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

However, asylum seekers said Lindela was more like a "concentration camp" than a place to stay.

They said they were not being looked after by government, specifically that they did not receive enough blankets or mattresses to sleep on, and that there were snakes, during their previous stay at the repatriation centre.

WATCH: "It's the government that put me here, not myself" - Pretoria refugees ahead of being evicted again