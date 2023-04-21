GP community safety committee calls on police to arrest killers of Soweto boys

The bodies of two Soweto children aged 5 and six were on Thursday found in White City and Rockville after they were reported missing the day before.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's portfolio committee on community safety is calling on police to arrest those responsible for the deaths of two boys who were kidnapped and murdered in Soweto.

Three children from Isiseko Primary School were kidnapped on Wednesday, and one managed to escape.

However, community members discovered the mutilated bodies of two boys aged five and six on Thursday at different locations.

One was located in White City, while the other was found later in Rockville.

"Though at this stage the motive of the abduction and gruesome murder is unknown, the committee remains concerned that in this day and age, there are still people in our communities who can commit such heinous crimes, especially against children who are the most vulnerable in society.

"The committee calls for law enforcement agencies to act swiftly," said committee chairperson Dr Bandile Masuku, adding that the culprits should be brought to book and face the full might of the law.