DMRE authorises TotalEnergies' exploratory drilling project along Cape coastline

JOHANNESBURG - The Mineral Resources and Energy Department has authorised an offshore fossil fuel project that will see five wells drilled for the extraction of oil and gas along the Western Cape coastline.

This is despite the two seismic surveys that were blocked by community activists in recent months.

Instead, TotalEnergies is set to drill into the ocean floor to access pockets of fossil fuels.

The department said it was satisfied with all procedural requirements involving drilling discharges, oil spill modelling, and marine ecology, in accordance with the National Environment Act.

But it has given all relevant parties 20 days to appeal the project officially.

The drilling of the 1 000-metre-deep wells is expected to take up to four months per well, starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

The department said the area may contain significant hydrocarbon reserves - and the drilling is set to take place 60km offshore between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas.