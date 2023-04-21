Bloemfontein High Court dismisses NPA's first state capture case

The Bloemfontein High Court acquitted businessman and Gupta henchman Iqbal Sharma, his brother-in-law Dinesh Patel and executive Ronica Raganva against all charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s first state capture case to go to trial has been dismissed - with almost all the accused cleared of fraud and money laundering charges.

The Bloemfontein High Court acquitted businessman and Gupta henchman Iqbal Sharma, his brother-in-law Dinesh Patel and executive Ronica Raganva against all charges.

READ: Nulane trial in the balance as fraud accused ask for dismissal

The court also said the State failed to make a case against former Free State officials Peter Thabethe and Seipathu Dhlamini.

Meanwhile, former head of Agriculture in the Free State Limakatsho Moorosi was found not guilty on all charges marking the end of the six-week-long trial.

High Court Judge Nompumelelo Gusha delivered the judgement on Friday.

"Accused number 1 is found not guilty and discharged in respect of counts 1 and 2. Accused numbers 3 and 6 are found not guilty and discharged in count 2. Accused 4, 5,7 and 8 are found guilty and discharged counts 2,3 and 4."

Gusha's also gave a scathing assessment of the NPA's work.

"I have already bemoaned the manner in which case this case was investigated and approached. I can therefore, not take this aspect any further..."

She conclude with an African proverb, quoting: " 'Haste and hurry can only bear children with only regrets along the way'. You may rise."