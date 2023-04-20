'You don't understand how bad prison is': Gerhard Ackerman complains about jail

Ackerman is accused of raping, sexually exploiting and sex trafficking teenage boys between 2020 and 2021. Judgment in his case was set to be handed down on Wednesday but Judge Mahomed Ismail was unwell and postponed the matter to Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Accused child sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman has bemoaned the living conditions that he is exposed to in prison.

Ackerman is accused of raping, sexually exploiting and sex trafficking teenage boys between 2020 and 2021.

He faces over 730 counts of sex trafficking, attempted murder and rape.

Ackerman has maintained that he did nothing wrong when he lured underage boys to be sexually exploited by adult men.

He insists that the boys, one as young as 11, knew what they were getting themselves into.

Ackerman’s main defence is that most of the boys were 16, which is the consenting age in South Africa.

But he has failed to explain the exploitation of 14- and 15-year-olds.

Ackerman insists that he will approach a different court if he is found guilty of the charges against him.

"You don't understand how bad prison is. You have no idea, the judge has got no idea, the prosecutors have no idea... go there for a week," he said.

Judge Mahomed Ismail will hand judgment down on Monday.