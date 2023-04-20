'They don't have anything': Seri challenging CoCT bid to evict homeless from CBD

The metro now needs to wait until October for another hearing after the NGO opposed its court application to issue its homeless population living in the CBD with eviction notices.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's bid for a final order to evict its homeless people from several locations is now being challenged by an NGO.

It’s understood the metro now must wait until October for another hearing, as its application was opposed by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri).

The metro already served a handful of evictions ahead of winter, amid plans to create ‘safe spaces’ for its homeless population.

"The problem that we have with the city is that there is so much corruption and so many sites that have been closed,” said Seri chairperson Riaan Koeberg.

“Most of these people that have been living on the streets are people that have nowhere to go, they don't have jobs - they don’t have anything."

Seri’s attorney, Zolile Shude, said that they would ensure that homeless people in Cape Town were treated with dignity.

"It is to defend them and make sure that their rights in terms of Section 26 of the Constitution are safeguarded, and that when they are moved eventually, they are put in a place that is fit for habitation and fit for their needs."